InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Shares Up 6.1%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 146,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 28,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 269.03%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

