Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 2,006 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,895.58 ($15,541.65).

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 629.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.04 million and a PE ratio of -38.11. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

