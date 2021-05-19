Insider Buying: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Scott Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00.

CABO opened at $1,696.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,950.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

