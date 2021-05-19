Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys 11,300 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at C$183,981.51.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.40. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

