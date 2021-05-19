Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMCR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 287,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

