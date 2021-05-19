Insider Selling: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Sells 2,277 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.15. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$35.24 and a twelve month high of C$44.78.

Get ATCO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.