Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Sells 193,648 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

