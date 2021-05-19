Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells 66,969 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENPH traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. 4,403,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,742. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

