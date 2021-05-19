Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) EVP Sells 5,911 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEWR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 65,304.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

