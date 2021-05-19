Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NVAX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,010. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.36. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.