Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 453,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

