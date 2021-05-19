Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 2,019 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $155,563.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,359 shares in the company, valued at $489,960.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,858. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

