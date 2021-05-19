Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

