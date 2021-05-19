Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74.

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04.

ZM traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.46. 1,724,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.