Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $104.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.