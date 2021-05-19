Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) PT Raised to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

INSE stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

