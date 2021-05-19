Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $392.28. 7,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,339. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.