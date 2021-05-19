Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 195.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $431.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,193. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

