Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

