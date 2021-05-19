Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) & Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Critical Comparison

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intellipharmaceutics International and Zai Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zai Lab 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zai Lab has a consensus price target of $197.85, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Zai Lab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zai Lab is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Risk and Volatility

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zai Lab has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Zai Lab shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International -232.11% N/A -81.71% Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Zai Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $3.48 million 1.26 -$8.09 million N/A N/A Zai Lab $12.98 million 1,149.50 -$195.07 million ($3.03) -52.01

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zai Lab.

Summary

Zai Lab beats Intellipharmaceutics International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; and Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression. It also provides Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; and Regabatin XR and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. In addition, the company offers Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, it is developing Oxycodone ER, an extended release tablet for relief of pain. The company has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme. It also develops QINLOCK for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; Odronextamab to treat follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other lymphomas; Repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C in TKI-naÃ¯ve- or -pretreated cancer patients; Margetuximab for the treatment of breast and gastroesophageal cancers; Bemarituzumab for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer; and Omadacycline to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure, and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia infections. In addition, the company develops CLN-081 for the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion NSCLC; Efgartigimod to reduce disease-causing immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies; Retifanlimab to treat microsatellite instability high endometrial cancer; ZL-2309 for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and other advanced solid tumors; ZL-1201 to treat solid tumors and hematological malignancies; ZL-1102 for the treatment of psoriasis; and Sulbactam/durlobactam for the treatment of serious infections caused by Acinetobacter. Zai Lab Limited has license and collaboration agreements with the GlaxoSmithKline; Paratek Bermuda, Ltd.; Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.; Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.; Crescendo Biologics Ltd.; Novocure Limited; MacroGenics Inc.; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Incyte Corporation; Regeneron Ireland Designated Activity Company; Turning Point Therapeutics Inc; Cullinan Pearl Corp.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and argenx BV. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

