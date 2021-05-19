Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $244,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.