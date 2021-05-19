Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 358 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $457.22 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.99 and a 200 day moving average of $525.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

