Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 772 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

