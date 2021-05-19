Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 134.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

