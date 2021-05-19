Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

