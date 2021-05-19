International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

