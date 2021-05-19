International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

