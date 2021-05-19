International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

IAG stock opened at GBX 195.04 ($2.55) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

