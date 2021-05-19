International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.92. 1,688,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

