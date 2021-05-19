International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 197.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

