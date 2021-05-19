Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

