Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $490.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $424.00 and last traded at $423.94, with a volume of 8408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.42.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.47 and a 200-day moving average of $382.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

