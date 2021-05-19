Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 307,574 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after buying an additional 85,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

