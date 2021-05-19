Investment House LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,267. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.