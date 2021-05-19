Investment House LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment House LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

CRWD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

