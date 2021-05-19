Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.94. 24,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $114.65 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

