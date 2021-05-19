Investment House LLC Sells 280 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

UNH traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.80. 93,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

