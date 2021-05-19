Investment House LLC Sells 950 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment House LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

