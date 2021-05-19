Investors Buy Large Volume of Five9 Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,851 put options on the company. This is an increase of 915% compared to the average daily volume of 281 put options.

In other news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,740 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,508. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

