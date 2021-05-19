Investors Buy Large Volume of Vodafone Group Put Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,386 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,289% compared to the average daily volume of 748 put options.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

