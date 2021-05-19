Investors Purchase Large Volume of Thomson Reuters Call Options (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the average daily volume of 421 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Shares of TRI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.