INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other INVO Bioscience news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 68,822 shares of company stock worth $272,856. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

