ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report $24.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.35 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $22.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $160.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
IO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 407,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,269. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.12.
ION Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
