ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report $24.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.35 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $22.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $160.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

IO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 407,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,269. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

