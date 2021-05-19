Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

IOVA traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,167. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

