Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.
IOVA traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,167. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
