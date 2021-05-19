Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

IOVA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

