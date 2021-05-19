iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.92) earnings per share. iQIYI updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.98.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

