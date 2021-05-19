iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.56 and last traded at $78.70. Approximately 611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 718,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

