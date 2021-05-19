IRISnet (IRIS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $118.04 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,018,456,316 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,810,264 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

