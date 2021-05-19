iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,816 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $144,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 169,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,086. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

