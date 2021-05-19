iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

